Jennifer López paralyzes the network with this lace bralette at 52 years old

Singer Jennifer Lopez 52 years old has become one of the most followed women in the entertainment world and also in social networks. Everything she does is news and she has more than 198 million followers from all latitudes just on Instagram, very aware of what she does.

Jennifer Lopez He still enjoys the success of the film ‘Merry Me’ that premiered last month in theaters, and in which he shares a leading role with Maluma and Owen Wilson. But beyond the success at the box office, Ben Affleck’s girlfriend continues with her career and with her different businesses.

Jennifer Lopez and her new campaign. Source: instagram @jlo

One of the best facets Jennifer Lopez knows how to exploit is that of modeling. She is the owner of a silhouette to envy, a product of her perseverance with physical exercise and good nutrition and there are many international brands that want her in their campaigns.

Now Jennifer Lopez She just set the net alight by posting a photo shoot she did for Dolce and Gabbana in which she wears a set of black lace underwear, which she combines with white and gold pearl jewelry and sunglasses. An incredible make up and waves in her hair give the final touch.

There are four postcards Jennifer Lopez He decided to share on the network, in another of them he wears reading glasses while posing very sensually. She has her hair up and is accompanied by a model while she shows off a black bodysuit, also with lace and a matching coat.