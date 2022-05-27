Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to ‘Shades of Blue’ costar Ray Liotta

Tribute to his co-star. Jennifer Lopez speaks following the death of his former shades of blue teammate Ray Liotta.

“Ray was my partner in crime on shades of blue …the first thing that comes to mind is that he was so nice to my kids. Ray was the epitome of a badass who was all soft inside…I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch,” the 52-year-old singer said. “The original Goodfella. We have shared intense moments on the set these three years! When I first heard he took the job shades of blue I was thrilled, and the first time we got on set to do our first scene together, there was an electric spark and mutual respect and we both knew it was going to be good.

Lopez added that she was “lucky” to work with Liotta.

“Like all artists, he was complicated, sincere, honest and so emotional,” she wrote. “Like raw nerve he was so approachable and so in touch in his game and I will always remember our time together fondly. We lost a big one today… RIP RAY… it’s so sad to lose you which seems way too soon. I will always remember you. I send so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones.

Liotta’s publicist confirmed Thursday, May 26, that the actor died in his sleep while working on the film in the Dominican Republic. Dangerous waters. He was 67 years old.

the Freedmen star appeared alongside Lopez for three seasons of shades of blue, which aired on NBC from 2016 to 2018. While “Jenny From the Block” singer played NYPD Detective Harlee Santos, Liotta played corrupt Lt. Matt Wozniak.

“She had so much on her plate, so I was always impressed that she always knew her lines and mine,” Liotta said. Business Intern in 2018 while reflecting on the series. “Over time, I think she knew she was leaving, and I don’t want to criticize her, but her discipline loosened a bit. She was definitely there with her lines and dedicated in terms of hard work.

Lopez also served as an executive producer on the drama. Asked by Parade if it was complicated for the musician to be the “boss” off-screen – while Liotta was the “boss” on-screen – the Marry me star opened up about their dynamic.

“He’s the boss. Let’s just put it that way. I recover from it. He’s the boss on and off camera,” she told the outlet in 2016. “I’m not really trying to challenge that in any way. We’re having a good time, actually. We really loved working together. I don’t consider myself the boss on set. I think of myself as Harlee when I’m on set. That’s all I think of myself. Then compared to all the characters, we are a family. I feel like we are family and Ray is our father figure. He’s our leader. It’s the dynamic that exists on the set.

Lopez added, “As a first mate, I just try to keep everything afloat all the time. I don’t consider myself the boss. I consider myself a very important piece of this puzzle.

Liotta is survived by his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, and his fiancée Jacy Nittolo.