Jennifer Lopez: Pearls, rhinestones and ruffles, discover the three fabulous wedding dresses of the star

A mythical wedding took place last weekend and the details are coming to us little by little… Jennifer Lopez said yes to Ben Affleck, 20 years after the actor’s first marriage proposal. A fairy tale made in Hollywood for a highly glamorous wedding.

Jennifer Lopez has not done in lace and obviously organized a wedding with great fanfare. Her three bridal looks, which she unveiled in her On the J-Lo newsletter, left no one indifferent.

Dresses inspired by the Ralph Lauren archives

The first wedding dress worn by Jennifer Lopez was a mermaid cut with a turtleneck, a low back and a long train. The American fashion designer -to whom the singer entrusted all her looks- says more on her Instagram account: “Drawing inspiration from archive Ralph Lauren pieces, Jennifer Lopez’s custom wedding dress reinterprets a turtleneck mermaid gown, with the addition of a dramatic ruffled hemline. Over 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 1,640 feet of fabric were cut into flounces and tied by hand, creating a voluminous and romantic skirt. Each ruffle becomes a nostalgic keepsake and modern heirloom, while the intricate ruffled sleeves become a statement of craftsmanship and design.”

Pearls and necklines in the vertiginous back

The particularity of two of the three wedding dresses of the wife of Ben Affleck, is their dizzying neckline in the back. For the second, rather sober dress, rhinestones are still added to the front and back of the dress, as well as a light hood that frames the star’s face.

The third dress, very impressive, is entirely embroidered with pearls and gives an air of the Roaring Twenties to the diva. Shoulders and neckline covered with XXL necklaces, this open back dress was created by hand and could have its place in a museum.

During her last newsletter which revealed her three dresses, Jennifer Lopez took up the quote: “Life is an art…and we are the artists…make it as beautiful as you want and create exactly what you want out of it…The J-Lo Effect. The dresses were a dream, Thank you Ralph Lauren.”