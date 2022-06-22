Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez performs a duet with her daughter Emme during a private performance

Jennifer Lopez is an artist and a very proud mother of her children. She talked about them without naming names and praised her 14-year-old twin daughter Emme through a duet.

I ask them to sing with me all the time

The star jlo outside of music and film roles, presents herself as a devoted mother. Her children, despite their young age, form tandems with her to offer sets. Page Six reports on this subject that the singer made a duet with her twin daughter emma. This demonstration took place at Blue Diamond gala Dodgers Foundation at Los Angeles.

On this occasion, the famous page was noticed that jennifer only used pronouns when introducing her child. Before starting the interpretation of the title “A Thousand Years” of Christina Perryshe says: “I ask them to sing with me all the time, but they won’t, so it’s a very special occasion because they’re very, very busy, reserved and expensive. They cost me when they come out. They are worth every penny because they are my favorite duet partner of all time…”. They gave a great performance and they were very well dressed too.

In addition, last weekend, the diva wished a happy Father’s Day to her fiancé Ben Affleck and his progenitor. Surprisingly, she did not pay attention to her famous ex-husband Mark Anthony.

