Jennifer Lopez performs a special song for Ben Affleck!

At her wedding in Riceboro, Georgia, Jennifer Lopez performed a special love song for Ben Affleck! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Jennifer Lopez: a unique love

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have lived a strange fate. While they had separated despite their love in their youth, they found themselves many years later. 18 years later! The star has never stopped loving the actor:

“It’s a beautiful love story that we were able to have a second chance “ she confided to our colleagues from People.

Their love is obvious. He is pure and sincere. So that’s the reason why they went married in intimacy on July 17, 2022: ” We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience.

But this union was not enough for them! They therefore decided to marry a second time in Riceboro Georgiain the grand home of the star of Will Hunting.

This wedding therefore takes place this month, from August 19 to 21 on the 35-hectare estate of Ben Affleck. He was absolutely amazing! Even the guests were amazed.

Host Jimmy Kimmel and actor Matt Damon were on hand. There was also director Kevin Smith, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck, and J.Lo’s longtime friend, actress Drea de Matteo.

A special song for Ben Affleck

Everything went perfectly, despite a small incident. Christopher Anne Boldt, Ben Affleck’s mother has fallen. She was therefore transported to the Savannah hospital. But more fear than harm! The event was able to follow its course. Jennifer Lopez was therefore able to put on her many princess dresses. She was gorgeous!

During the wedding, Jennifer Lopez wanted to fsurprise your lover. So she sang him a song in front of all the guests. A video from TMZ shows this exceptional moment.

J.Lo therefore asked Ben Affleck to sit on a chair near the stage. She then took her microphone, and took to the center of the dance floor. Three dancers who each wore black dresses were at his side.

And as Jennifer Lopez sang, she kept pointing at her darling. Especially on the following sentence: “I can’t get enough”.

Their love is so beautiful to see! The two lovebirds are perfect ! They just flew to Paris for their honeymoon. It is a destination that they particularly like, and we understand why!

Paris, city of love can only do them good, and perfect their union.