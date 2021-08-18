Jennifer Lopez pink diamond engagement ring

Five engagements (with some marriages and divorces) later, we are still there: stuck in 2002, dreaming thinking back topink diamond ring Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez (together they formed the Bennifers, remember?) to ask for her hand. But why is the story of that ring still so important? Simple, it set a jewelry trend in growing up still today: that of the beautiful pink diamonds to lose your head.

Those who have followed her from time to time know it: Jennifer Lopez boasts a rich portfolio of engagement rings – in all, there are five of them – because, quite simply, there are five official engagements she has had to date in the course of her life. Before you see it wear the pink diamond that sealed the pact of love with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had already had two (very short) marriages behind her. In 1997, she married Ojani Noa (the engagement ring? A $ 100,000 diamond), from whom she divorced after a year. Then the dancer Cris Judd arrived in the heart of JLo: they had met on the set of the music video of Love don’t cost a thing, and in 2001 he asked her for her hand with an emerald cut diamond. They got married, but again, the marriage lasted a year. And then? Ben came. Ben Affleck, of course. Galeotti the movie sets, it was thus that the Bennifers were born (and also our broken dreams, later).

Zoom! Here is the pink diamond engagement ring that wrote the Bennifer love story. Frank Micelotta ArchiveGetty Images

In 2002, Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez an engagement ring that officially kicked off the pink diamond trend: townandcountry.com reports that Ben bought it from Harry Winston choosing it in that color because “JLo liked pink” (and let’s not forget the 6.10 carats!). What was the Bennifer effect? According to the source, the value of pink diamonds skyrocketed. And, even today, the situation in the high jewelery scene remains unchanged (as evidenced by the story of the legendary Pink Legacy auctioned as the most expensive in the world).

James DevaneyGetty Images

Unfortunately, the Bennifers never really reached the altar (but – gossip moment! – they are catching up again), so much so that in 2003 JLo married singer Marc Anthony. We are only in the fourth union: although he had given her an 8.5 carat blue diamond engagement ring (again, signed Harry Winston), the couple separated in 2011 and then formalized the divorce in 2015. Last but not least, c ‘was the famous engagement (shattered before the fateful yes) with Alex Rodriguez. But it’s Ben’s pink diamond that keeps us all dreaming …

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW Loading... Advertisements The story of Lady D’s animalier costume READ NOW The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io