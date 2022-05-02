Jennifer Lopez: plans with Ben Affleck to bring a child into the world | Benifer | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | SHOWS

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are more focused than ever on their relationship looking for their new house, while everyone weighs in on an alleged sexual clause that JLo added to her prenuptial agreement. It is here that fans hope that ‘Bennifer’ will be encouraged to have a child together, considering that both were parents in their previous marriages.

One of the strongest couples Hollywood He has formed a great family with Emme Y Maxthe twins she had when she married Mark Anthony; Y violet, seraphine Y Samuel, the little ones that were born from the love of Ben and Jennifer Garner. With 5 children to take care of, are you thinking of a new member?

JLo and Ben Affleck dream of a child

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They re-engaged in early April, after the ‘Batman’ actor surprised her with a green diamond, the “lucky color” of his beloved and while “I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed.”

As a result of this, more than one speculated on the possibility that the couple have a child as a result of their love; however, an informant gave details about this, assuring that his priority is to dedicate himself to educating all his children correctly.

“They don’t want new children, both have already passed that part of their lives (…) The important thing is that Jennifer’s connection with Ben’s children is very close, and that is one of the reasons that has led her to accept gladly the situation (…) Ben Y JLo they came back into each other’s lives with a whole litter of kids, and they’re so blessed because they’re all really good kids. Now they are focusing on raising them to be good adults and the party of five is enough for them.” revealed a source close to ‘Bennifer’ in statements to Hollywood Life .

In addition, he indicated that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They have opted to unite their children and form a large blended family: “They’re really trying to make this a blended family, and Jennifer Garner finds this amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go to spend time with her dad and JLo because it also gives her some alone time, which is very rare for her.”

What is the opinion of Ben’s children about Jennifer?

This same source also revealed to Hollywood Life that Jennifer Lopez is very loved by the children of her future husband and that the chemistry is greater with the youngest, Samuel.

“Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s children, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel. Because Samuel is the youngest of the five children and is the baby of the group, so to speak (…) When Ben and Jen (Garner) separated in 2015, Samuel was too young to remember any of it, but he has always grown up with two loving parents (…) JLo says that Samuel is a lot like his father. She treats all of her children as if they were her own, always respecting the fact that Jen is her mother.”.

How does JLo feel after her engagement?

“JLo is ecstatic and eager to be his wife (…) She believes that it is true love and that it was meant to be (…) She is so excited and her friends and family are very happy”revealed a source close to JLo exclusively to AND! News .

The informant also spoke about his “favorite color diamond” and how was the proposal you made Ben Affleck to be together for the rest of their lives.

He assured that the couple tried to keep the news “in private for as long as possible” and described the engagement as “A very intimate moment, just for the two of them. The proposal was discreet but very significant. Ben wanted the ring to be sentimental and put a lot of work into it.”.

Bennifer’s Story 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started seeing each other again in 2021, after the author of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and that the actor and producer ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, dubbed “Bennifer 2021″, has been seen ever since on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: Jennifer Lopez had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Ben Affleck three with his ex-partner, actress Jennifer Garner.

JLo, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, started dating in mid-2002 and got engaged later that year, but they postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004although they have ensured that their friendship was maintained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.

How many times did JLo get engaged?

Jennifer Lopez was engaged four other times. Of those four commitments, she was married three times. She had a few other relationships along the way, as her popularity continued to grow. Her rising stardom has made each breakup even more painful for her fans as well, details the website distractify.com.

How long have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck been together?

It’s been 17 years since Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They annulled their engagement (like them, many other Hollywood couples have broken up just before walking down the aisle), but today their relationship is more alive than ever, says Cosmopolitan magazine.