Jennifer Lopez plays baseball with Ben Affleck and his daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck and his daughter Emme, play baseball

Recently, the singer Jennifer López has been caught playing baseball with her partner, the actor Ben Affleck and his daughter Emme, allowing themselves to be appreciated in an extremely beautiful moment with the family.

After reappearing after the recent delivery of the Oscars, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a great time testing their skills for the baseball in a park in Los Angeles.

What’s more, Emme Munizthe 14-year-old daughter of the actress, singer and businesswoman, joined her mother in the fun.

This is how mother and daughter showed what they learned during the years they lived under the same roof with Alex Rodríguez, who was JLo’s ex-fiancé who was a star of the New York Yankees.

It should be noted that Jennifer was the first to show her skills with the bat and managed to land a few hits.

While for her part, Emme also hit some balls when it was her turn, however, while the 14-year-old teenager practiced, Jennifer and Ben did not fail to show their love with some smiles and kisses.

During that day, Ben and Emme were seen in quite comfortable and relaxed outfits, while the music star wore black sportswear that contrasted with white sneakers.

It is worth mentioning that Marc Anthony’s daughter chose a pair of jeans, a large sweatshirt and some black Converse.

On the other hand, although López and Affleck exude love, there is something they do not agree with each other, since Jennifer is a fan of the New York Yankees, while Ben is a fan of the Boston Red Sox.

According to the photographs, Max, López’s other twin, did not accompany them, a situation that is becoming commonplace, since it is Emme who is always captured with them.