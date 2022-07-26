Jennifer Lopez poses in a revealing black swimsuit for her 53rd birthday

Very fulfilled in recent days, Jennifer Lopez always swimming in happiness after her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck. On the occasion of the celebration of his 53rd birthdaythe singer pleasantly surprised her fans with the secret of her plump ass through a sensational post.

Jennifer Lopez unveils her beauty secrets

Jennifer Lopez turns 53 on July 24! And to mark this crucial date with indelible ink, the singer who regularly posts an athletic silhouette launched a new product that is designed to firm the thighs, hips and buttocks firmer and smoother users, as a gift to his fans.

“I’m my age, but I feel amazing and happier than ever“, the mother of two told PEOPLE in a new interview. For Jennifer Lopez, getting older isn’t scary, it’s something she confidently embraces. And this is also the reason why she pays particular attention to her body.

“We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but sometimes we neglect the body.“, explained Lopez while promoting his new targeted booty balm JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT. “It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to meet its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty.”

An ode to femininity

While sharing the exciting news with her Instagram followers, the mother-of-two dropped a campaign video which finds her posing in a tiny black thong cut bodysuit while applying the cream to her curves. “I want you to flaunt your best assets – yes, I said assets – and I want you to feel good about doing it.!” Lopez encouraged all potential buyers.

The big launch and the actress’s birthday Hustlers come after her top-secret marriage to Ben Affleck. Upon confirming the exchange of vows, JLo wrote: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience.”