Jennifer Lopez poses naked at 53: “I have never felt so happy”

Definitely Jennifer Lopez lives the best year of her life. After being united with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, July 16, 2022, “J.Lo” is in full honeymoon in Paris with her lover and their respective children. A perfect trip at the same time as the 53 years of the singer who celebrated them in the capital, July 24, 2022. She also celebrated them on Instagram, where, for the occasion, she shows herself very naked on a video. The young woman is posing first naked before putting on a bathing suit who does not hide much of her dream body. It is precisely for the promotion of its brand of products for the body that the singer and actress is displayed as well on the social network. Jennifer (Lopez) Affleck releases a cream to firm the buttocks in the heart of summerand obviously it works on it. “It was the part of the body that our clients were really interested in and really wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn’t find anything on the market.” she told People magazine.

If leaving beauty products becomes a fad among stars, Jennifer Lopez assures that hers are developed by teams of researchers and aim to help women feel better about themselves. Jennifer Lopez never felt better than in her fifties, and this can be seen in each of its appearances: “I am the age that I am but i feel amazing and happier than ever. I feel like I’m only halftime and my life is just beginning” she adds to our colleagues from People. Jennifer Lopez confides to the magazine that her lifelong idols are Tina Turner or Cher, whom she admired when they themselves were in their fifties. Women who have fought the clichés about the ability of women to seduce and practice their profession after 50 years: “There is no no expiration date on beauty“ says J.Lo to People.

PHOTOS – Jennifer Lopez: discover her evolution of look

The “Benifers” surveyed Paris with their children

Good restaurants, visits to museums, strolls on the Seine… Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are never bored in Paris, even in the hot weather. The couple took Seraphina and Violet with them, the two girls that Ben Affleck had with Jennifer Garner, as well as the twins of Jennifer Lopez, Max and Emme, fruits of his love with Mark Anthony. They took advantage of the capital all together until celebrating Jennifer’s birthday by having lunch at the restaurant Louloubefore going for a walk near the Louvre pyramid.

Photo credits: Agency / Bestimage