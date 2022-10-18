Jennifer Lopez Poses Naked In A Bathtub From A Throwback

– Advertising –

Jennifer Lopez, 53, recently posted a new clip on her Instagram beauty page in which she chronicled her recent honeymoon in the city of love, Paris.

She was captured posing nude as she filmed herself while enjoying some “self-care” time by taking time out from her special getaway with her new husband and their children.

In the video, the singer showed off her new Just Married dresses after marrying Ben Affleck on July 16.

Her Instagram Beauty page has nearly a million followers and her fans have been showering lots of love in the comments section.

She started her video with herself in a marble bathtub inside a luxurious bathroom, filming with her rear camera of her phone with a black Louis Vuitton phone case, in a mirror with music piano music in the background.

She had her hair styled in a messy bun, showing off her pair of circular rhinestone earrings.

After posing for a moment in front of the mirror, she turned the camera and zoomed in on a pair of white dresses with Just Married printed on the back in gold lettering.

The camera also caught a quick glimpse of the Eiffel Tower shimmering in the distance, through a window.

The star added a short caption, writing: “Self-care in Paris is always a good idea.” She also added the hashtag “#tbt”, in reference to her first honeymoon with Ben, after her marriage.