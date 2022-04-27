Jennifer Lopez pregnant with Ben Affleck? A friend of the couple confides
After the rumors of the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the question of a child arises more than ever for the couple. But the two stars have made their decision!
Everything bathes between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The singer and the actor have been spinning the perfect love for several months. The comeback of an unexpected relationship. And since the tandem probably has many surprises in store for us, they could move up a gear. And yet… If the question of having a child arose, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck quickly responded to them, reports a source to HollywoodLife.
“They don’t want new kids – they’re both past that part of their lives”says this close. “They are really trying to be a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds it incredible. She doesn’t mind the kids spending time with their dad and JLo at all, because it also allows her some alone time, which is so rare for her.”
Jennifer Lopez, a very popular mother-in-law
How is blended family life going for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, both parents of their respective children? The bomba latina seems to have a small preference for the youngest, samuel10 years old, fruit of his past love for Jennifer Garner. “Jennifer Lopez is loved by all of Ben’s children, but she definitely has a special bond with Samuel because Samuel is the youngest of five children and is the baby of the group so to speak. reports the same source. J.Lo says Samuel looks a lot like his dad. She treats all of her children as her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen (Garner, editor’s note) is their mother.”
As a reminder, Jennifer Lopez is a mother of two children with the singer Mark Anthony : Emma and Maximilian14-year-old twins.
