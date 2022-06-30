Jennifer Lopez, proud that Emme is a non-binary person

14 years ago Jennifer Lopez brought her twins into the world, Emme and Maximiliam, the fruit of her relationship with Marc Anthony. And in recent days, a gesture of the singer as a mother has been applauded by all parts of the world. In case you don’t remember, Jennifer and Emme acted together at the ‘Blue Diamond’ benefit gala where they joined their voices to sing ‘Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri. Just before Emme came on stage, the queen of the Brox presented his debut with non-binary gender –term used for those people who do not feel identified with the feminine or masculine gender–.

JLo used it at all times the pronoun “elle” instead of “she or he” (in English “they/them”) and feels very proud of Emme’s decision to “be her true self”, This is how a source close to the artist told the media outlet ‘Heat’. “Jen is so proud of Emme and the beautiful young woman they have become,” she continued.

The source went on to say about Jennifer Lopez that “she always encouraged Emme and Max to follow the path they consider best, and hopes that it will be an example for other parents.” Since, it should be noted in this aspect that many parents and even entire families do not admit that their sons and daughters declare themselves as non-binary people or are part of the LGTBI collective “Emme is a very sweet, attentive person, and so talented that it seems that at some point he will enter the world of entertainment, either singing, acting or dancing, “concluded the close person who informed the media.

