Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez proudly wears her new engagement ring

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

By Lea Mabilon

Posted , Update

Jennifer Lopez in the streets of Los Angeles (California, March 26, 2022.) Getty Images

Just engaged to Ben Affleck, the singer continues to be happy on her social networks. Friday, April 23, she shared a video where she appears rather proud of her new jewel.

Jennifer Lopez is engaged for the second time to Ben Affleck. The latter made his declaration to her in her bathroom, while she was taking a bubble bath, as she declared on April 12 in her newsletter “OnTheJLo“. The couple is therefore swimming in happiness, and does not seem to want to hide it. On April 23, the interpreter of Marry Me shared with her 204 million Instagram followers a video of her smiling as she strutted around in her car. Green mouth soother to match… her finger ring.

Jennifer Lopez dances alongside Ben Affleck to the tunes of ‘Jenny from the Block’

Separated for almost twenty years, and anxious not to make the same mistakes as before, the two lovers are now trying to keep photographers at a safe distance. According to a source interviewed by Page Six , the couple intends to keep silent about the place and date of the festivities. His prognosis? “They’ll just do it and then announce it.”

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Lost City: Sandra Bullock and what could be her ‘last’ film

5 mins ago

Starzplay premieres this Sunday “Gaslit” with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn

17 mins ago

Wu-Tang Clan gear is coming to Fortnite

19 mins ago

Russell Crowe’s Top 10 Movies Ranked Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button