Jennifer Lopez: “Psychological therapy taught me self-esteem and love for myself”

“With psychological therapy I learned self-esteem”. To tell it is Jennifer Lopez, diva and international star who confessed during the first episode of the new YouTube series Coach Conversations, to author and podcaster Jay Shetty.

“I remember my beginnings with psychological therapy: I was towards the end of my thirties and we were dealing with the theme of love for oneself. At the time I was very convinced that I loved and respected myself, too bad that everything in my personal relationships made us understand the exact opposite. I have learned and am still learning a lot of things about self-esteem and love, ”confessed the actress and singer, who will turn 52 in July.

On his artistic journey, J.Lo comments on the expression 'reinventing himself': "People always use phrases like 'oh, he's reinventing himself. It's a reinvention. ' I don't like that word. I'm not reinventing, trying to be something different or trying to fool people into something new. It is an evolution ".

The artist also revealed how she encourages her children to love each other and strive to become what they want. “What you say and what you think of yourself, and I have always said it to my children, becomes your reality,” said Jennifer Lopez. “If you are saying to yourself ‘I am a loser’, then you will be a loser. Whatever it is, if you tell it to yourself, it will manifest itself ”.