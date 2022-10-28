Jennifer Lopez pulls out an XXL cleavage at a funeral tribute with Ben Affleck

Invited to the funeral tribute organized in honor of JR Ridinger at the Faena Forum in Miami, Florida on October 8, 2022, Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck wanted to pay a last tribute to the billionaire The latter died suddenly on August 30 2022 from a pulmonary embolism on his yacht off Croatia at just 63 years old. Co-founder of the marketing company Market America with his wife Loren, the man had made a large network with celebrities after inviting them to annual conferences.

Sexy in a tight dress with an XXL neckline, surprising for a funeral tribute, J-Lo appeared with a sad face on her husband’s arm, elegant in a black suit. The couple was accompanied by their daughter Emme (13) dressed all in black for the occasion. At this event, Kim Kardashian was also present, wearing a long black Balenciaga turtleneck dress.

My heart is breaking

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian wanted to address a few words to the wife of the entrepreneur. “Memories are what you were both best at creating. Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt so loved and special. The memories I will have with JR and you Loren Ridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you and JR. JR will be missed so much. I will always be there for you. I love you so much“, she wrote affectionately in the caption of a snapshot of the couple Ridinger.

Other stars wanted to go to the funeral of the businessman like Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, Jamie Foxx or even DJ Khaled.

Collapsed, the entrepreneur’s wife also expressed her sadness following the sudden death of her husband.

“In just a second, he was gone. A moment. I love you my baby. I love you with all my heart. Everything I am is thanks to us. We were a force – together we can achieve anything. I will spend every last second of my life making your dream come true, along with your entire Market America family. I love you is not enough. You and I forever“, she said on Instagram.