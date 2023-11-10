Jennifer Lopez pushed the woman who praised Ben Affleck’s video Grupo Milenio

Actress Jennifer Lopez He attacked a woman who praised Ben Affleck, Hundreds of reactions came against it from internet users.

and it feels like Lopez does not allow women to go near their husbandsBecause he is able to show his most protective side to make it clear Ben Affleck might just have eyes for her.

Media tmz where a video was shown hehJennifer Lopez attacks woman over Ben Affleckwhile leaving ivy, A restaurant, located In the city of Los Angeles, United States of America.

At the same time the actor opened the car door for her, “When she was inside he went to the other side.” This was the moment when a group of women came up to the famous couple and then praised Ben.

“Look at this…” the women screamed. Jennifer turned to him and said: “Back off, bitch!”, It was not clear in the audio-visual whether or not the women heard what the actress said, but the one who realized the situation was her husband.

love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez become one of the golden couples from Hollywood in 2002, the year they got engaged; However, in 2004, the celebrities decided to end their relationship after a few months of postponing their wedding.

The couple, he is 51 and she is 54, Met on the filming of a critical film thorny love in 2002,

In The pair made their official comeback in July 2021, They were separated for 20 years, since then it started circulating that they were having a romance, but it did not happen until 2022 when the couple Everyone was surprised by the news that he got marriedn Las Vegas, Nevada.

from that moment The celebrities have been very close and happy.

