Jennifer Lopez puts her Manhattan penthouse back on the market

According to Realtor.com, Jennifer Lopez is once again attempting to sell the Manhattan penthouse she purchased in 2014 for $20.16 million. According to public records, the artist first listed the 10,000-square-foot apartment about six years ago, and has listed and delisted the pad almost every year since then. Even after a price reduction of $2 million in 2019 and another removal from the market in 2021, he is still unable to sell it. perhaps the shotgun wedding The star’s efforts to recover lost property will yield more favorable results this time.

Located right around the corner from Madison Square Park in The Whitman Building, the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom penthouse is no less gorgeous than the city in which it’s located. Although the building was originally constructed in 1924, it has been completely modernized with Italian marble and recessed lighting, as well as other key features like a private key lock elevator and a smart home system. The elevator above opens into the unit’s impressive great room, which, like the rest of the rooms in the space, has 12-foot-high ceilings, as well as skylights that enhance the sense of spaciousness. French doors open to one of four terraces, providing an area to enjoy the sights and sounds of New York without getting caught up in the crowds. Upstairs, the romantic primary suite features French doors with floor-to-ceiling white curtains that open to terraces in both the bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

Another highlight is the decadent chef’s kitchen with charming custom white cabinetry, a large island, a temperature-controlled wine refrigerator and numerous windows that let in the New York atmosphere and maintain the vibrancy of the space.

Although she’s certainly been trying to rid her real estate portfolio of residences for some time now, this task hasn’t stopped Lopez from acquiring additional luxury properties — including a massive $61 million Beverly Hills home which she and Ben Affleck purchased after their wedding in June. Heat.