Jennifer López puts on the leggings again, as when she was still the beloved of A Rod

Jennifer Lopez She seems to be preparing for something big, because the paparazzi capture her daily arriving at her dance studio in Los Angeles. And this time she was seen again wearing a pair of tight leggings, like when she was still A Rod’s girlfriendLet’s remember that this type of autendo was very common in her, during those years of courtship.

Jennifer Lopez is rehearsing practically every day. / Photo by Grosby Group

From that relationship: “JLo & A Rod” only the memory remains. They say they ended on good terms, but this was motivated because the former player trusted in reconciliation. None of this happened. They say that Alex Rodríguez walked away from her to give her time, for her to think, reflect and miss him. However, it seems that Ben Affleck did not give her much time to think, because knowing her alone, she took action.

Today Bennifer is a total reality and they seem to be about to get married. Gossip says that the couple does not want to have, on this occasion, a long engagement. So Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are expected to be husband and wife by the end of the year as the law dictates.

“Jennifer will say she’s in no hurry to get married, but her best friends think otherwise. The truth is that if Ben wanted to move forward and get married this summer, Jennifer would be totally up for it.“, These informants have assured in conversation with Us Weekly magazine.

“Of course Jennifer will want a spectacular celebration and money won’t be an issue. The two of you are fully committed to this relationship and will do whatever it takes to make it work. They also want to avoid the mistakes of the past and for this it will be essential to respect the personal space of the other”, they added.

But about the leggings, it seems that this garment is also enjoyed by Ben Affleck and it is that he takes formidable views of the curves of his beloved with such a sports outfit.

