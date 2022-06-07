Jennifer Lopez raises the temperature and gives a master class in sensuality and glamor with her black dress

Jennifer Lopez could give a master class on fashion on the red carpet and that was evident with the style with which he recently arrived on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 where the star was once again the most applauded and surely again will be the inspiration for Google Images because just as she became famous a few years ago by wearing the famous Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys, now she has done it again.

More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look.

Related news

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards / EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

Jennifer Lopez at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards / EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles today, the 52-year-old star wore a black Mônot dress with a leather upper that was both sexy and edgy.

The dress featured a leather vest-like top with an eye-catching zipper down the front and an ultra-low V-neckline. The bottom of the dress featured a fitted black column skirt with slits at the hips, amplifying the attitude. For footwear, Lopez wore 7-inch platform black heels with a clear PVC strap on the toes.

Lopez wore her hair down in her signature loose wave style, favoring her classic makeup look with smoky eyes and nude lips. For jewelry, Lopez wore chunky diamond drop earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a simple diamond choker. She was carrying a small black clutch, which she coordinated perfectly with her dark look.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards / EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

MTV Movie & TV Awards

During the awards ceremony, López won the award for Best Song for “On My Way”, which was recorded for the movie “Marry Me”. The film, which was released in February, stars Lopez and Owen Wilson.

López will also receive the Generation Award during the showthat “Celebrates the beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have made them household names”, according to MTV. Past winners include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Smith, Reese witherspoon and more.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 in Los Angeles they honor the best movies and television shows of the year in a fan-voted awards ceremony.

This year, Spider-Man: No Way Home leads the pack with seven nominations, while “Euphoria” comes in second with six nominations.

Two new categories have also been added for the 2022 ceremony: Best Song and “Here for the Connection.” Vanessa Hudgens hosts this year’s ceremony, which marks the awards show’s 30th year. As always, the winners will go home with a coveted golden popcorn trophy.

The main awards show is followed by the second annual MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which was pre-recorded on June 2 and honors the best in reality TV, talk shows and documentaries.