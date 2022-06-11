Jennifer López raises the temperature in nude lycras, at 52

Jennifer López raises the temperature in nude-colored lycras, at 52. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

With great elegance and style, the gorgeous diva from the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez, raise the temperature in nude color lycras at 52, verifying that, like good wines, it is better than ever. Its beauty without an expiration date was revealed when the very JLo He shared some heart-stopping images with his followers.

Through some burning images, Jennifer Lopez She demonstrated her beauty and class by posing in a monochrome nude outfit that highlighted her curves and tiny waist, while making her exude elegance, thanks to her accessories that made her look like a diva.

It is a complete lycra jumpsuit in a nude-camel tone, which she combined with a thick belt in the same tone, and a trench coat also in that color, as well as a small handbag and smoked amber aviator sunglasses.

The beautiful singer of songs like marry me, Love Don’t Cost a Thing Y for youdressed with sand-tone stilettos, and even seems to have combined her loose and straight hair, which she wears in a hazelnut tone with blonde highlights.

As she mentioned in her publication, the beautiful 52-year-old artist was going to an interview within the Despierta América program, where they would talk about her new projects, including her new documentary, and surely her charming and inspiring relationship with the actor from Hollywood, Ben Affleck.

This comes just hours after his documentary half-time premiered at the Tribeca festival in New York, before being released on Netflix, controversial statements by the interpreter of Waiting for Tonite Y change the stepreferring to Shakira and how badly he took the cue to have to share the stage.

And it is that, although the halftime show led by the beautiful Latin singers has been one of the most impressive and popular in history, due to the fusion of Latin ingredients, its position against the immigration policies of Donald Trump, which at that time he was in power, and of course, the presence of both world-famous talents; It didn’t seem like a good idea at first. JLowho revealed it in the new Netflix production.

“It’s the worst idea in the world, for two people to headline the same Super Bowl. It’s not a good idea,” says Jennifer in conversation with her music director, Kim Burse.

“We have six minutes, thirty seconds for each song. If we take a minute, we will have problems. But we need to have our moment: this cannot be a damn magazine,” he revealed.

This is due to the short time that both would have to develop their complete and common show, which in total amounted to only 6 minutes! Though, Jennifer Lopez recognized that it was a success, as seen on the screen, and of course, live, due to the quality of artists that both are.