Jennifer Lopez reacted to the alleged record of Ben Affleck on a dating page

Jennifer the singer Lopez On this occasion, she reacted quite differently when she found herself involved in a target of criticism. and this time by her fiancé Ben Affleck whom they have been linking to an alleged subscription on a dating site.

The 52-year-old dancer posted a video on the camera’s social network where he is seen in a rather mischievous way when playing with a green lollipopAt the same time, you can see that he is a co-pilot in a vehicle and sends kisses to his more than 204 million followers.

“Green lollipop kisses” was the message that accompanied the video.

On other occasions, JLo had shown other types of positions to the comments and turmoil that she may be going through. For this reason, she has previously been seen dressed in quite striking ways, either because of the successes that she is having in her professional career or special notices for all those who are always active in her advances.

Emma Hernán who is recognized for her work as an expert in real estate business on the Selling Sunset show, He explained that in the Netflix program he had agreed with the American actor in Raya.

“Raya has confirmed that Ben Affleck has not been an active member for the past few years“A representative of the film producer also detailed to People.

JLo and her fiancé Ben Affleck

A few days ago the names of both were on everyone’s lips because apparently López would have made Affleck sign a prenuptial agreement where she would be demanding that they should have sex at least four times a week, for which she does not expect that it will be breached.

It was on April 8 when the businesswoman announced through her social networks that After more than 18 years had elapsed, her current partner had once again asked her to get married. At the same time, the ring that he gave her is part of what she considers her lucky color, because in various circumstances she has been dressed in that color where she has had great moments.

