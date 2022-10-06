Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Waiting for Tonight’ Cover

The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube Kelly Clarkson covers “Waiting For Tonight”

Kellyoke has become a staple of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. In a nod to the host’s “American Idol” roots, Kelly Clarkson performs covers of some of her favorite songs for her studio audience to open each show. Clarkson’s renditions of every song she makes, from today’s pop hits to ’70s disco hits, often make headlines.

Fans aren’t shy about praising Clarkson on social media, but this week one fan in particular stood out from the crowd: Jennifer Lopez.

When Clarkson performed a “sensual” rendition of J.Lo’s 1999 single “Waiting for Tonight” on her Oct. 4 episode, J.Lo tweeted the clip, writing, “Fangirling so hard now I stan @kellyclarkson.”

This isn’t the first time Lopez has opened up about her love for Clarkson.

The ‘Idol’ judge has been a Kelly Clarkson fan for years

Kelly and J.Lo have previously worked together on “American Idol,” with Clarkson serving as a guest judge alongside Lopez, Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban for the Season 15 Top 10 live episode. of the episode, Clarkson performed his song “Piece by Piece,” bringing Lopez, and Keith Urban to tears.

J.Lo opened up about the moving performance in an interview for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” with Meyers calling the performance “one of the greatest of all time.” [‘American Idol’] moments “. Lopez agreed, saying, “I was so into her performance and watching her and feeling so much for her, I didn’t even realize Keith Urban was falling apart next to me!” »

According to the Daily Mail, Lopez even defended Clarkson for crying during the performance, as Clarkson was pregnant at the time with her son, Remington.

The pair were later reunited at NBC when they filmed a promotional video for “The Voice” (where Clarkson served as a judge) and “World of Dance” (where Lopez served as a judge and executive producer). In the promo, the two pop stars accidentally switch wardrobes, with Clarkson wearing Lopez’s dress as a scarf.

“Waiting for Tonight” isn’t the first Kellyoke cover to catch the eye of its original artist. In September 2021, Janet Jackson tweeted Clarkson’s rendition of her song “Getaway” with the caption “Luv u @kellyclarkson!” 😘”

Jackson then surprised audiences by appearing virtually on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to share his support.

“I love the way you cover my music,” Jackson told the host, “I think you’re an absolutely wonderful singer, and I love hearing that, so thank you.”

Pop superstar Mariah Carey also praised Clarkson’s takes on one of her class songs. According to Entertainment Tonight, Carey responded to Clarkson’s Instagram cover of Carey’s 1990 song “Vanishing,” calling it a “beautiful rendition!” and tell Clarkson to “Keep bringing the videos!” »

With all those famous fans, Clarkson, who just received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has come a long way.

In an interview with Jennifer Love Hewitt for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the singer revealed that celebrities were mean to her. “People were really mean to us because we came from a talent show and it was the first season,” Clarkson told Hewitt.

Luckily, Clarkson now has dozens of fans who can’t wait to see what new songs she covers in each episode.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs weekdays, with past episodes available on Peacock. Times can be found by checking your local listings.

