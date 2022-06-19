Jennifer Lopez reacts to the new romance of her ex Alex Rodríguez

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying the best stage of her life not only professionally but also personally. So after reconciling with Ben Affleck They announced their commitment and this time it is presumed that they will reach the altar.

just like her, her ex-partner, Alex Rodríguez turned the page on their relationship and after several months finally He wanted to give himself a new opportunity in love with the model Kathryne Padgett, 25 years old, with whom he was seen this week traveling through Italy.

For several months A-Rod has been romantically linked to this mysterious blonde woman, who has become his faithful companion at various sporting events.

Alex Rodríguez enjoyed a romantic evening with his new girlfriend, 20 years younger than him

Photo: Daily Mail

In that sense and according to the ET Online site, Jennifer Lopez is happy for the former baseball player and “wishes him the best” in her new relationship, according to a source close to her.

“Jen is focused on herself and doesn’t even think twice about A-Rod or her current love life,” the informant stated.

“She wishes Alex well, but it’s not something that bothers her or takes up space in her mind at all. He just wants everyone to be happy, no matter what that may entail.“, he added.

Jennifer Lopez reconciled with Ben Affleck, 17 years after ending their romance

Photo: Instagram @jlo

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer and Alex They first met at a New York Yankees game in 2005. They were both married at the time, he to Cynthia Scurtis and she to Marc Anthony.

Years later, life brought them together again and It was in 2017 when after several rumors they finally confirmed their romance. Two years later, on a trip the couple made to the Bahamas, they got engaged with a ring valued at more than a million dollars. Finally their love story ended in early 2021.

Alex Rodríguez and JLo were together four years

Photo: Instagram Archive

Months later, the “Bronx Diva” reconciled with Ben Affleck and her life took an unexpected turn.

