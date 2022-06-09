Jennifer Lopez recounts her performance with Shakira at the Super Bowl: “It was the worst idea in the world”

ANDthe documentary “half-time”which counts as Jennifer Lopez prepare for his presentation Super Bowl halftime beside Shakira, was presented at the opening of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Upon his arrival at the United Palace in Manhattan, very close to the Bronx, the neighborhood where he grew up, JLo dazzled with an incredible dress with transparencies that left little to the imagination, and also wore the engagement ring that gave her Ben Affleck.

the worst idea in the world

And although the Puerto Rican and the Colombian gave a great show, in which both shone, the Diva from the Bronx I always thought that it had not been a good idea having booked two headliners for the NFL show.

“This is the worst idea in the world for two people to perform at the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world”, he is seen saying in a part of the documentary, but not because he shared the stage with Shakira, but because he had chosen two great Latin stars for the show.

Although both did very well and hugged each other at the end of the show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in February 2020, the truth is that Lopez doesn’t feel so good for having to participate in a typical headlining show at the half the time.

Her frustration and annoyance was captured in the documentary: “This was the worst idea in the world,” says the angry singer, who is seen fighting the NFL any longer to do her set justice.

Also, his longtime manager, benny medinawas very clear about JLo’s annoyance.

“It was an insult to think you needed two latinas to do the work that an artist has historically done,” he said.

How is the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Shakira?

Although in one part of the documentary the Puerto Rican is seen on Zoom with Shakira trying to make the best of this situation, saying: “We can unite everyone at this time”, the truth is that the rehearsals between the two They weren’t the friendliest.

Both are cordial and professional, but surely Shakira will not be part of the guests at the bode of Jennifer and Ben Affleck.

When can the documentary be seen?

“Halftime”, created by Netflix, will be available on the platform from June 14 .