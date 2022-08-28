Jennifer Lopez releases ‘stolen’ video of her wedding performance for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is known for being a great entertainer, but that doesn’t mean all of J. Lo’s performances are for the public. When the “Marry Me” singer prepared a very special serenade for her and her new hubby Ben Affleck’s wedding reception in Georgia on Aug. 20, she planned to keep it private for at least a little while. However, footage hit the internet on August 26 and Lopez has since made it clear that she doesn’t approve of his exit.

As the video and screenshots made the rounds on social media, Lopez saw an Instagram post on a fan account questioning whether the video was supposed to be posted or not. The Hustlers star has apparently decided to settle the debate, once and for all. “It was taken without permission. Period,” she wrote, in part, in a comment the account captured and reposted. “And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. »

Lopez went on to explain that she and Affleck took precautions to try to prevent such leaks, including having nondisclosure agreements signed and asking attendees not to share wedding content. “I don’t know where you all get it from because we had nes and asked everyone not to share anything about our marriage,” she noted.

Lopez wanted her privacy respected and to be able to control what becomes public and when. “It’s our choice to share,” she explained. “Everything I post privately is OnTheJLo and it’s to share with my fans. What I will do when I’m ready to do it. As for the video, she wrote that it was “stolen without our consent and sold for money”.

The fact that the couple’s privacy is so important to them is understandable. During their dating years in the early 2000s, they faced intense public scrutiny, to the point that they called off their first marriage in 2003. “Something was wrong,” they said in a statement to ABC at the time. “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives might be compromised. We felt that what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be ruined for us, our families and our friends.

This time, the reunited couple was very careful. Ahead of their ceremony in Georgia, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 in a ceremony that’s about as private as it gets. Only then did she share their update (via her “On the JLo” newsletter, of course) and report that it was the “best night ever.” [their] Lives. »

Wedding updates and highlights are still coming, so fans can always expect them — whenever the couple are good and ready to share.