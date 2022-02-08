Jennifer Lopez remarries … at the cinema (and not with Ben Affleck)

On the subject of wedding, Jennifer Lopez she is very strong. She has been married three times and two more has come a step away from the altar (we talked about it HERE). At the cinema, then, the occasions in which she wore the white dress are countless. The last in chronological order is the one in Marry Me – Marry methe film by Kat Coiro in which he is the protagonist together with Owen Wilson and that will be released for Valentine’s Day.

Jennifer Lopez starring in Marry Me – Marry me

In Marry Me – Marry me, Jennifer Lopez puts the face of a pop star about to get married at a lavish streaming event with her partner in work and life (played by Maluma). At the last minute, however, she discovers that her future spouse has cheated on her with her assistant. And this is where she comes into play Owen Wilson, someone who has nothing to do with worldliness and gossip. In short, a modern love story, which talks about celebrities, marriage and social media.

The spectacular bridal look

The bridal look of Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me – Marry me it is majestic. Wear a fantastic creation Zuhair Murad in princess style, decorated with elaborate shiny embroidery and slightly pinkish beads, with strapeless bustier and fluffy skirt with train. And, as if that were not enough, she adds luxury to luxury with precious earrings and matching necklace, by Pasquale Bruni.

“I met Jennifer in 2010 in Sanremo and she fell in love with our jewels for the first time” he told Lookdavip Eugenia Bruni, creative director of the precious brand, “JLo is one of my ‘muse women'”. The jewels are from the Giardini Segreti collection, the same choice by Sabrina Ferilli for the Sanremo final (see them HERE).

From film to real life

Filming of Marry Me – Marry me started in October 2019 when Jennifer Lopez she was still happily engaged to Alex Rodriguez. The pandemic has imposed a halt to the production of the film, and in the meantime also the life of JLo took an unexpected direction. She closed the story with the sportsman, she is back in the arms of her ex most famous and loved by fans: Ben Affleck. Now that the film is about to hit theaters, their romance is going strong. And as in any self-respecting romantic comedy, we are all looking forward to the happy ending.

