Jennifer Lopez removes makeup live for her make-up line (and looks thirty years old)

Jennifer Lopez (PHOTO) gorgeous without makeup. The New York singer shared with her fans a video showing hers beauty routine evening to remove make-up.

Jennifer Lopez shows off without makeup Gold-colored dressing gown, gathered hair and, behind, a luxurious and elegant bathroom. Jennifer Lopez shared with her followers a video to show her evening beauty ritual, necessary to remove all traces of make-up. An opportunity to show the effectiveness of the products of her beauty line JLo Beauty. “Here’s my fresh face for 2021 after yesterday’s Wash Away 2020 event” wrote the 51-year-old artist accompanying the video, shot after the year-end performance “‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ‘2021”, ABC’s show aired from New York. “I can’t believe that Jlo Beauty is available now. It took years of work and it’s finally here. We’ve done hundreds of product and formulation tests, all to make sure you’ve created the perfect products to get you that glow! I am so proud of what we have come up with and I know you will love it, ”she concluded.

Jennifer Lopez on her wedding to A-Rod: ‘no rush’ “Are you ready to wash away 2020? – Jennifer asks her fans, in the video – This is a lot of makeup and I’m ready to wash it off. “And so Jennifer shows the JLo Beauty cleanser and proceeds to remove all make-up sported on the occasion of the New Year’s performance. “It leaves you with a little glow when you’re done,” explains the artist in the video, showing her face soapy water. Then she applies the serum from her line. “I sent this formula back maybe 20 times, to make sure it had a firming and luminous effect instant. What leftover I use on my hands, to have them more beautiful. I want you to notice one thing: I had a face full of makeup and my skin was glowing. I just took off my makeup. I don’t have any, I put the serum on. My bare skin is brighter than when I had makeup on. It’s this one is my mission with JLo Beauty, to make you feel beautiful in your own skin. When it’s just you. Not when you use filters and all these things we do on social media to feel beautiful. This is where you want to feel the most beautiful “.

Jennifer Lopez launches a challenge on Instagram: the video The products of the line Jlo Beauty they are on sale on the official website since January 1st. At the moment it is possible to find products dedicated to skincare, which promise to make the skin radiant like that of the singer. “They’ve been asking me for years what I do to have skin like this,” he explained weeks ago on Instagram. “And now I almost feel compelled to share with people my beauty recipe. In my life I have tried everything from the most expensive to the cheapest products. Eventually I realized that the best beauty secret is what my mother taught me when I was little: olive oil. To be used on the skin but also on the hair, nails, body. A true magical ingredient to have the glow effect but in a natural way “.