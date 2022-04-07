Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Removes Makeup Without ‘Special Filters’ to Share Her Morning Routine: Watch E! News UK

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

At 52, Jennifer Lopez is phenomenal! The superstar gave fans a sneak peek into her no-makeup skincare routine via Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez showed how she gets her signature glow! The 52-year-old introduced her passionate fans to her skincare routine in a new Instagram video posted on Wednesday April 6 – and made sure she didn’t use any Instagram filters. “I don’t have any special lighting or anything, it’s just morning light. I don’t have any special filters here, it’s my face,” she said after getting out of the shower, her highlighted hair still wet. “Hello everyone, it’s a beautiful day outside. It’s beautiful, I just got out of the shower and washed off with my cleanser,” she explained.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Of course, the singer and actress used a slew of products from her JLO Beauty range which she launched in January 2021. The brand, which is rooted in antioxidant-rich olive oil, includes her ‘holy grail’ product. : the JLO Beauty Glow Serum, which retails for $79. “So you can see, no makeup yet,” she explained after the cleanse. Jennifer has previously said that she’s a fan of morning cleanup for makeup from the night before. Adding the serum, the “Medicine” singer called the product “vitamins for the face…that’s how I like to think of it.” Take my vitamins in the morning. Start my day off right.

Jennifer Lopez is known for having glowing skin. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The next step ? Protective sunscreen. “Sunscreen is really important and it’s been one of my beauty secrets since I was in my late teens, early twenties,” she said. “Your mother puts it on you when you’re a baby to protect your skin from the sun, and I continued that into adulthood, and it was a game-changer…Protection, every day from the sun – even though some days it was there was no sun in new york when i was growing up – made a huge difference in protecting me from sun damage.

Jennifer has previously denied using botox to prevent wrinkles – largely crediting her healthy lifestyle which includes a rigorous skincare routine, exercise and a healthy diet. “Now I’m protected and ready to take on whatever the day brings,” she said of her sunscreen, adding a little eye cream before concluding.

“It’s my morning routine,” she said, before referring to someone – possibly one of her twins emma Where Max, 14, who “knocked” on the door of his bathroom. “They are knocking on my door, they are already harassing me. I think I’m not preparing or something, but I am,” she hilariously said.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Bruce Willis sick: how his wife, Emma Heming, helps him on a daily basis

1 second ago

Netflix prepares an intriguing documentary about the death of Marilyn Monroe

10 mins ago

Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, the favorites of the Grammy Awards

12 mins ago

Does Marjorie de Sousa rub Julián Gil in the face with what he longs for so much?

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button