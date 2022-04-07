Jennifer Lopez Removes Makeup Without ‘Special Filters’ to Share Her Morning Routine: Watch E! News UK

At 52, Jennifer Lopez is phenomenal! The superstar gave fans a sneak peek into her no-makeup skincare routine via Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez showed how she gets her signature glow! The 52-year-old introduced her passionate fans to her skincare routine in a new Instagram video posted on Wednesday April 6 – and made sure she didn’t use any Instagram filters. “I don’t have any special lighting or anything, it’s just morning light. I don’t have any special filters here, it’s my face,” she said after getting out of the shower, her highlighted hair still wet. “Hello everyone, it’s a beautiful day outside. It’s beautiful, I just got out of the shower and washed off with my cleanser,” she explained.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Of course, the singer and actress used a slew of products from her JLO Beauty range which she launched in January 2021. The brand, which is rooted in antioxidant-rich olive oil, includes her ‘holy grail’ product. : the JLO Beauty Glow Serum, which retails for $79. “So you can see, no makeup yet,” she explained after the cleanse. Jennifer has previously said that she’s a fan of morning cleanup for makeup from the night before. Adding the serum, the “Medicine” singer called the product “vitamins for the face…that’s how I like to think of it.” Take my vitamins in the morning. Start my day off right.

The next step ? Protective sunscreen. “Sunscreen is really important and it’s been one of my beauty secrets since I was in my late teens, early twenties,” she said. “Your mother puts it on you when you’re a baby to protect your skin from the sun, and I continued that into adulthood, and it was a game-changer…Protection, every day from the sun – even though some days it was there was no sun in new york when i was growing up – made a huge difference in protecting me from sun damage.

Jennifer has previously denied using botox to prevent wrinkles – largely crediting her healthy lifestyle which includes a rigorous skincare routine, exercise and a healthy diet. “Now I’m protected and ready to take on whatever the day brings,” she said of her sunscreen, adding a little eye cream before concluding.

“It’s my morning routine,” she said, before referring to someone – possibly one of her twins emma Where Max, 14, who “knocked” on the door of his bathroom. “They are knocking on my door, they are already harassing me. I think I’m not preparing or something, but I am,” she hilariously said.