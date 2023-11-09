Jennifer Lopez responds to fan who yelled ‘I love you’ at Ben Affleck

by

Jennifer Lopez jokingly responded to a fan of her husband Ben Affleck who yelled ‘I love you’ at her from a moving car. Seeing the singer’s quick reaction, the paparazzi couldn’t stop themselves from laughing.November 9, 2023

