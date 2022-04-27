Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez responds with funny video about dating rumors between Emma Hernan and Ben Affleck

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has left a funny video to her followers after the presenter and businesswoman Emma Hernan affirmed that Ben Affleck He would have contacted her through a dating application just before the couple resumed their love after 17 years.

For his part, Ben Affleck has flatly denied having had any attempt to date with emma hernan. The actor has had to come out at the crossroads of the insinuations made by the presenter and businesswoman and the answer has been a resounding “No” that the actor’s representative must have made clear, assuring that he has not had an active profile for quite some time on dating apps

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Sony confirms the return to the screen of another character from the Spider-Man Universe

2 mins ago

Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe dreams of becoming an anonymous person?

4 mins ago

Review of The First Lady | Movistar plus+

14 mins ago

director Justin Lin abandons the film in the middle of filming

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button