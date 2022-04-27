Jennifer Lopez responds with funny video about dating rumors between Emma Hernan and Ben Affleck

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has left a funny video to her followers after the presenter and businesswoman Emma Hernan affirmed that Ben Affleck He would have contacted her through a dating application just before the couple resumed their love after 17 years.

For his part, Ben Affleck has flatly denied having had any attempt to date with emma hernan. The actor has had to come out at the crossroads of the insinuations made by the presenter and businesswoman and the answer has been a resounding “No” that the actor’s representative must have made clear, assuring that he has not had an active profile for quite some time on dating apps

emma hernan29, alleged that the actor sent him a message on the exclusive Raya dating platform just before he got back together with his ex Jennifer Lopez, 52 years old. She made these claims in the latest series of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Raya is a very famous dating app among the jet set and other high net worth people.

The presenter and businesswoman has expressed: “He may or may not have sent me a message. He may or may not have asked for coffee a few times. I did not go”. she expressed Emma Henan before his interlocutor, who also said: “You could have frustrated Bennifer. He was on the hunt! What Herman replied: “Right? It was just before that. So maybe that wouldn’t have happened.”

In the clip you uploaded Jennifer Lopez who was engaged to Ben Affleck earlier this month, licking a green ball lollipop while Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s song Blick Blick played in the background. Before taking it out of his mouth and directing a kiss towards the camera. She said in the caption: “Green lollipop kisses.”

