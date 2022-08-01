Jennifer Lopez returns to the stage with benefit concert to support Ukraine

Jennifer Lopez has dedicated herself to traveling in recent times; from Los Angeles to Paris and, from “the city of love”, directly to Italy, since she has just participated in a benefit concert for the victims of the war in Ukraine and, although her brother-in-law accompanied her during the presentation, the great absentee was her husband, actor Ben Affleck who, after an intense honeymoon, is now back home.

After spending more than a week on the streets of Paris, The honeymoon of the newlyweds is over and both Jlo and Affleck are already beginning to resume their work schedules. After an exhausting season of displays of love and passion, the paparazzi were in charge of capturing the couple’s tears, fatigue, kisses, caresses and celebrations, however, the time has come to return to reality.

According to “TMZ”, while Lopez traveled to Italy to prepare the show that he would present yesterday, at the charity recital organized by UNICEFin favor of the victims of the war between Russia and Ukraine – more than five months after the Russian invasion began – Affleck flew to Los Angeles simultaneously.

The benefit concert, in which the spectators were nothing more and nothing less than a group of famous artists, took place in a 14th century monastery, located in southern Italy, on the island of Capri. During the presentation, great stars such as Maye Musk, Naomi Campbell, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto, just to mention a few.

VIP viewers watched JLo’s performance, in which I use two changing rooms; came out on stage in a zebra-striped and bird-feathered suit, later appearing in a nude-colored outfit with glittery inlays that matched the disco balls that lit up the entire stage around her, while the singer sang some of his best hits, like If you had my love Y dance again; also interpreted I will survive, song originally sung by the mezzo-soprano Gloria Gaynore.

In addition to Jennifer’s presentation, other artists performed such as Diplo, Sofia Carson and DJ Cruz.

Another detail, published by “TMZ” is that the brother-in-law of Jlo, Casey Afflecksupported her during the presentation, accompanied by his girlfriend Caylee Cowan.