Jennifer Lopez revealed the intimate place where Ben Affleck proposed to her: “I was in my favorite place on Earth”

Jennifer Lopez, 52, revealed the unusual place he chose Ben Affleck, 49, to propose to her for the second time, 18 years after the first engagement they called off in 2004. In a new edition of her newsletter that she sends out to her followers, the successful singer detailed how her famous boyfriend asked her to marry him.

JLo said that Affleck proposed to her while she was in the bathroom. “On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on Earth (taking a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me,” he told his fans.

“It took me totally by surprise and I just looked at him smiling and crying at the same time, trying to wrap my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening again.”he continued to tell in a video, where he shows the ring that the actor gave him.

The emotion made JLo unable to respond to the actor. “I was literally speechless and he was like, ‘Is that a yes?’ And I answered: ‘of course he is a yes!’“, revealed. “I was smiling and tears were falling, I felt incredibly happy and complete. It was nothing to write home about, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined,” she confessed.

“It was a quiet Saturday night at home and two people who promise to always be there for each other”added the artist, who has been married three times. Her first marriage was with Ojani Noahthe second with Chris Judd and the last one with Mark Anthony.

The singer, who has two children with Marc Anthony, also explained the meaning of the green diamond that he has the ring that Affleck gave him and that it could cost between 5 and 10 million dollars. “Green is my favorite color and it’s also my lucky color.”, he recounts in the recording. “Obviously now it will be my lucky color forever. It means a lot that someone thinks of you, loves you and sees you. It was the most perfect moment.”

“Two very lucky people who got a second chance at true love”concluded JLo, who last year broke her commitment to Alex Rodríguez.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their love in April 2021. The two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival in September of that year.

Affleck recently told Howard Stern that his early relationship with the “Marry Me” star came under pressure from the press. “The media attention was about 50 percent of what destroyed our relationship.”

The singer announced her engagement to Affleck online on Friday after being photographed wearing a huge ring. They are currently looking for a house.

The couple does not plan to tell anyone about the wedding. “After the last time they got engaged, there will be no announcement of when and where they will get married. They’ll just do it and then say it. They’ll invite friends over for something like a birthday and then it turns out to be a wedding and they’ll get married in front of 30-40 people,” a source told Page Six.

