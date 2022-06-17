Jennifer Lopez revealed the reason why she FORGIVED Marc Anthony after their divorce

actress and singer Jennifer Lopez 52 years old is one of the most famous and recognized artists of the moment. She has more than three decades of career in the entertainment industry, but far from looking for a retirement, she continues to work, dance and sing on stage.

Now Jennifer Lopez A documentary has just premiered on Netflix in which he reveals in first person the most important secrets of his personal and professional life. Undoubtedly his separation and divorce from the singer Mark Anthony is one of them and that marked a before and after.

The world was shocked when Jennifer Lopez announced on July 16, 2011 through a joint statement to ABC News that he was separating from Mark Anthony when they had been one of the most popular and beloved couples in the last decade. She now revealed that at that time she had a lot of insecurity.

Jennifer Lopez. Source: Terra archive

“As an artist, I lost a little bit of who I was trying to build a perfect life, a family life. When my kids turned 3, I got divorced, I was a single mom with two little kids,” she said. Jennifer Lopez He added: “At 42, movie roles weren’t knocking on my door and when I went back to work, I felt like I didn’t know my worth anymore.”

Also Jennifer Lopez told what was the project that restored faith in her: “I was doing ‘American Idol’, that was my first big job after having babies and it was good for me at the time. People could see me for who I was, and that changed everything.”

JLo and Marc Anthony. Source: Terra archive

Some time ago Jennifer Lopez was consulted in W Magazine about her relationship with her ex Mark Anthony: “It was not the dream I expected and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger. But Marc is the father of my children and that will never go away. So I have to work to do things right and that is by far the hardest work I do.”