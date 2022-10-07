Jennifer Lopez reveals her beauty secret to be more beautiful and sexy

In collaboration with Hydrafacial, Jennifer Lopez created a serum that helps her feel confident, beautiful and sexy. What is his treatment really worth?

Known for her incomparable glow since her debut, Jennifer Lopez has revealed her beauty technique to look so radiant. A very expensive treatment…

Jennifer Lopez’s glowing treatment

Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with the Hydrafacial brand to launch, with her beauty brand JLo Beauty, a radiance-boosting serum. It is on Instagram that we discover this novelty unveiled yesterday, October 6, 2022. We see in the video an expert practicing a Hydrafacial on the singer who created the last step of this facial treatment: a serum called “JLo Beauty Booster”. Packed with antioxidants, it “smoothes, illuminates and hydrates so you can glow with confidence”, as we can read on Hydrafacial’s Instagram post. In this video, Jennifer Lopez also reveals that this treatment is her beauty secret : “You feel more confident, happier, beautiful, sexy. […] Self-confidence is sexy,” says Ben Affleck’s wife. What she likes the most after the Hydrafacial: having such beautiful skin that she doesn’t have to wear makeup afterwards.

What is Hydrafacial treatment?

Known for several years, the Hydrafacial uses a patented technology that cleanses the epidermis, extracts impurities and hydrates in depth. Using a painless suction cannula, this treatment smoothes the skin texture, erases fine lines, eliminates comedones and adds radiance. To take advantage of the Hydrafacial signed Jennifer Lopez, you will have to go to the participating institutes and pay between $200 and $300… Because the treatment is, unfortunately, only available in the United States.