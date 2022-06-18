Jennifer Lopez reveals her mother used to ‘beat’ her as a child in new Netflix documentary

the global sensation Jennifer Lopez talked about his complicated relationship with his mother, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodriguezin his latest documentary Netflixhalf time .

the singer of On The Floor 52, claimed her mother used to “beat” her as a child, leaving fans in shock.

“She [Rodríguez] she did what she had to do to survive, and that made her strong, but it also made her strong. She beat you out [explícito]”said J.Lo.

The Marry Me actress had a strained relationship with her mother during the formative years of her career. Due to her regular clashes, J.Lo left her family at the age of 18 and pursued her career in music and acting.

In the meantime, Rodriguez76, also admitted that she was tough on López and her two sisters, Leslie Y Lynda. The matriarch, who emigrated from Puerto Rico, raised her three daughters in the Bronx with her husband David, whom she divorced once the girls grew up.

“I always had the highest expectations of them. It was not to be critical. It was just to show you that you could do better.”Rodríguez is seen saying in the film. “Jennifer, she put me through the hardest time, to tell you the truth. We crashed a lot.”

The Maid in Manhattan star confessed that she was not concentrating on her schoolwork and said that she was distracted by dancing, something that caused tension between the mother and daughter.

“My mom told me: ‘If you are going to live in this house, you are going to receive your education’”Lopez recalled. “We had a bad fight one night and I just walked out.”

Halftime, the new Jennifer Lopez

Halftime gives fans an inside look at the ups and downs of Lopez’s career. The Netflix documentary premiered on June 8.

