Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez reveals her mother used to ‘beat’ her as a child in new Netflix documentary

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

the global sensation Jennifer Lopez talked about his complicated relationship with his mother, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodriguezin his latest documentary Netflixhalf time .

the singer of On The Floor 52, claimed her mother used to “beat” her as a child, leaving fans in shock.

Source link

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jacky Bracamontes shows how to wear a navel if you are over 40

7 mins ago

Dead Moskita | Johnny Depp’s unexpected relationship with Scientology

8 mins ago

6 iconic movies with the actress [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

17 mins ago

This is how Karol G looked at her concert in Honduras: her legs stand out in a black bodysuit

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button