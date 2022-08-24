Jennifer Lopez reveals her three wedding dresses… Tommy Lee explains why he posted a photo of himself naked and from the front…

August 24, 2022

Kanye West won’t be charged with assaulting a fan

Kanye West had been accused of assault by one of his fans whom he allegedly hit last January, but no charges will be brought against the rapper. As relayed by Los Angeles Timesthe Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said that “due to the lack of a reasonable likelihood of conviction, our office declines to file a case.”

The rapper did not comment on this new development.

Tommy Lee explains why he posted a naked, full-face photo of himself

Musician Tommy Lee shocked the internet earlier this month by posting on Twitter and Instagram a photo of himself totally naked and full face, his privacy fully visible, with the only caption “oooops”. In concert with his group Mötley Crüe this Sunday in San Antonio (Texas), the ex of Pamela Anderson revealed that he was simply… completely drunk…

“A few weeks ago, we had like a two week break from touring, and I got a f*ck drunk. I got naked and posted pictures of my dick,” he told the public, before encouraging his fans to do the same! “Usually, I mean, I’m a boobed man, so I like to see boobs, but tonight is equal opportunity night. Tonight, I want to see everyone’s dicks. Come on guys, get your gear out. Get your fucking stuff out. Let’s go, ”he encouraged, without specifying, this time, his condition.