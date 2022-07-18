Jennifer Lopez reveals more about her marriage to Ben Affleck

PEOPLE – “We did it.” These words are those of Jennifer Lopez who, in her newsletter On The JLo of this Sunday, July 17, confided in her marriage to Ben Affleck, to whom she said “yes” the day before. And this, nearly twenty years after their first love story.

“Love is beautiful. Love is sweet. And it turns out that love is patient, twenty years of patience. It’s exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Las Vegas. We lined up to get a marriage license next to four other couples, who were all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world,” the star wrote.

Benjamin Geza Affleck married Jennifer Lopez can be read on the marriage license of Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas. According to the court document, the 52-year-old singer and actress chose to take her husband’s surname, and will therefore be Jennifer Affleck for civil status.

She continues: “They were right when they said ‘all you need is love’. We are so grateful to have it in abundance, to have a wonderful new family and five amazing children, and a life that we have had every reason to look forward to.”

″Worth the wait”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met in 2002 on the set of Gigli and the relationship between these two big names in Hollywood had been followed very closely by the paparazzi. Their wedding, scheduled for 2003, had been postponed, before they announced their separation in 2004.

The two stars had ignited the web last year by giving a chance to their couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s.

“Stick around long enough and you might have the chance to have the time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at noon in the tunnel of love, alongside your kids and the person who you are going to spend the rest of your life with, concludes the bride. Love is a big thing, maybe even the best thing and it’s worth the wait.”

See also on The HuffPost: In “Marry me”, Jennifer Lopez says “yes” to Owen Wilson