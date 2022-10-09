Jennifer Lopez reveals never-before-seen images of her wedding

On August 20, Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck said “Yes” to each other for the second time after their whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas. This time, it is surrounded by their loved ones, that the duo got married and celebrated their love. While Jennifer Lopez has unveiled some unpublished images of her dress and the ceremony for several days, the actress and singer has decided to reveal a few more details to her fans.

New revelations

On his blog, titled On The JLo, Jennifer Lopez has unveiled new unpublished images of the ceremony. In these photos, we discover the couple, more in love than ever, in front of the altar, kissing and celebrating the event with the family. The star even shared photos from their first dance and the following day’s brunch. There is no denying that Jennifer Lopez had thought of everything for this event. On her blog, the star accompanied these photos with a long text recounting the rest of the ceremony.

Thus, we can read: “When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs at that moment, he told me it made absolute sense while still looking incredibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where whatever you want, is to never wake you up”she said before adding: “Ben and I laughed the night before the ceremony at the idea of ​​remarrying at our age. We had both been married before and are no longer children, but somehow we now seemed to be at an age that made sense.”

After several lines, Jennifer Lopez finally concluded with a message of love and hope: “The truth is that everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to go. No two people are the same. But for us, it was the perfect moment.” We wish them the best!