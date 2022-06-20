Jennifer Lopez reveals new moments with Ben Affleck and gives him a sublime statement

Since rekindling the flame with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez seems happier than ever. On her Instagram page, the singer posted several photos and videos with the actor on Father’s Day.

Jennifer Lopez is a woman in love, and she does not hide it. A year ago, the singer and actress formalized her story with Ben Affleck, almost twenty years after their first relationship. Freshly single since breaking up with American baseball player Alex Rodriguez, the 52-year-old star fell back into the arms of the man who had made his heart beat in the early 2000s, to the point of getting engaged at the time. A new relationship that has nothing to do with the first, as explained by Jennifer Lopez in the columns of People. “We’re older now, smarter, we got more experiencewe are at different stages of our lives, we have children, and we really have to consider all these things. We’re really protecting ourselves because it’s such a beautiful time in our lives.“, she confided.

Everything went very quickly between the two stars, who moved into a luxurious villa together last March, before Ben Affleck made his marriage proposal, a second time, a month later.

Jennifer’s fiery statement

Happier than ever, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now a blended family, with their five children, including two for the singer and three for the actor. On Instagram, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Jennifer Lopez posted this Sunday, June 19, a montage with photos and videos of the one she is madly in love with, thus revealing moments of intimacy never before shown.

A very touching montage accompanied by a magnificent declaration of love to the tunes of Valentine’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, present and generous dad in the world. Happy Father’s Day my love“, wrote the mother of twins Emme and Max, born of her relationship with Marc Anthony. Doubt is no longer allowed: JLo has indeed found the shoe for her!