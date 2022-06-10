Jennifer Lopez reveals: performing with Shakira at the Super Bowl was the worst

Midtime Editorial

In the year 2022 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history being the first latin singers to be the main figures in a halftime show of the superbowl. However, when everything seemed to indicate that it had been a success and everyone was satisfied with that performance neither It was like this…

And it is that Jennifer Lopez gave some sharp statements recently, where he noted that share the stage with Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show “It was the worst idea in the world”.

The declaration of JLO occurred during the premiere of his documentary called “Halftime” and which was presented at tribeca-festival In New York. in the film the singer exposes her feelings after her presentationwhere he insists that it was not the best idea to have two such powerful stars on the same stage and in such a short time that his presentation lasted that time.

“We have six minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we have five left. We have to have our moment. It’s not going to be a fucking dance revue. This is the worst idea in the world for two people to perform at the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world”, added the artist, pointed out to the organization of the event.

This was the presentation of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl

The presentation of Shakira Y Jennifer Lopez in the superbowl meant great pride for Latinos, because they were also on stage on that occasion J Balvin, bad bunny and JLO’s daughter, Emme Muniz.