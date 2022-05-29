Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Is Furious About Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Engagement

While the former Miss Universe and ex-wife of Marc Anthony, Diana Torresreacted positively to the singer’s recent engagement to the model, Nadia Ferreira, whom he congratulated. One of her ex-partners would not be happy with the commitment and it would be Jennifer Lopez.

According to the “Suggest” portal, a source close to the “Diva del Bronx” would reveal that the singer would be furious with the salsero’s commitment for several reasons. One of them would be why they have overshadowed the moment of Bennifer 2.0 since recently Ben Affleck gave the ring to the actress.

“It casts a shadow over things… But this isn’t just about stealing the limelight from Jen.”confessed the source since JLo also thinks that: “It’s too rushed. Marc and Nadia have been together for just six months.

And it is that the “Diva of the Bronx” would be worried about the 12-year-old twins they share, Emme and Max Muñoz, since in addition to having little time with the Paraguayan, the musician did not notify the actress that he would commit, so this would also have bothered the singer of “Change the step”.

“Jen is not happy with Marc at the moment, she just doesn’t understand his motivations.”ended the fountain in the middle.