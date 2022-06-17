Jennifer Lopez reveals that her mother used to hit her

Jennifer Lopez credit:Bang Showbiz

Jennifer Lopez confessed that her mother was not a tender mother when she was little. The star actually confided in his documentary “Halftime” that Guadalupe Rodriguez regularly hit her and her sisters during their childhood.

“She did what she had to do to survive,” she said. “And that made her strong but it also made her tough. She was hitting us. My mom was like, ‘If you want to live in this house, you have to be educated.’ We had a fight one night and I left.”

Guadalupe admitted she often argued with Jennifer, admitting she was far from “a perfect mother” but insisting she only meant well for her daughters.

She confided during this documentary: “I always had high expectations. It was not to criticize them. I just wanted to show them that she could do better. Jennifer was difficult to live with, to tell you the truth. We argued a lot. I wasn’t a perfect mother. The only thing I can say is that I only wanted the best for them.”

Separately, Jennifer recently admitted that she almost quit showbiz because people made fun of her curves.