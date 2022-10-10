Jennifer Lopez reveals the non-binarity of her child on stage

This Thursday, June 16, Jennifer Lopez was out for a stunning performance on the stage of the legendary annual Blue Diamond Gala charity gala in Los Angeles. On this occasion, the star interpreted several of her greatest titles, with the added bonus of a surprise. As usual, the singer made the show! After a remarkable entrance in a first look signed Cavalli, Jennifer Lopez was adorned with feathers from head to toe. But that’s not what got all the attention.

Jennifer Lopez: her infallible support for her child

In a video posted on the social network TikTok, the public and Internet users were able to attend the presentation of Emme, born from the union of the star with the singer Marc Anthony. Indeed, during the show, the star invited the 14-year-old to go on stage. During her introduction, she carefully took care to use a neutral pronoun to designate her child. It is “they/them” in English, whose equivalent in French is “iel”, which is used to designate non-binary people who do not identify strictly with any gender.

“The last time we sang together was in a big stadium like this, and I always ask him to sing with me but he won’t. So it’s a very special occasion because they’re very, very busy, in demand and expensive. They cost me a lot of money when they come, but it’s worth it because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time”, said the artist, welcoming him to his side. The touching duo performed the song A Thousand Years of Christina Perri and the support of the mother to her child has softened the internet users.

