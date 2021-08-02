Jennifer Lopez: Rita De Crescenzo tries to get on the pop star’s yacht, here’s what happened (VIDEO)

Rita De Crescenzo, former Neapolitan drug dealer and influencer on Tik Tok, tried to get on Jennifer Lopez’s yacht, as evidenced by a video that made the rounds of social media.

The woman became famous thanks to a video that made the rounds of the web: after taking a fine from the Municipal Police, Rita mocked the officers by uploading a song on Youtube. To spread the images on social media was the journalist of Striscia la Notizia, Luca Abete, who commented: “Those who say that the planet is seriously at risk, but not for the pandemic, are right!”

Jennifer and Ben were on the Amalfi coast and Rita went out of her way to meet them: the influencer reached the yacht aboard a rubber dinghy in order to get to know the ‘Bennifer‘ and once there he started talking to a crew member: “Is Jennifer there? Jennifer, is there? If you speak Italian, you listen to me. Is Jennifer there? Isn’t there? And who’s here? He’s sleeping?”

There is also a second video published by De Crescenzo in which the influencer dances on the yacht after having managed, at least apparently, to get on board. But this is not the case: the two luxury boats are very different. In addition, on the yahct of De Crescenzo there is the flag of New Zealand, while on that of Ben and Jennifer is hoisted the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.