Jennifer Lopez rocks her most romantic ‘look’ yet in a T-shirt with a message full of love

It is nothing new to say that fashion is a way of expressing oneself. The ways to do this are varied and one of the simplest is wear a t-shirt with a word or phrase In which an idea or feeling is expressed. Apart from their large dressing rooms full of luxury clothes, ‘celebrities’ have also resorted to this type of shirt. Georgina Rodríguez wore ‘Dear’ on her chest, one of her most distinctive words, and in Rihanna’s case, the singer flaunted her motherly allure by wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “use a condom”. made fun of

Jennifer Lopez She’s been the last celebrity to join in on what we can already define as a trend. This Wednesday her husband Ben Affleck turned 51 and the singer wanted to send him a message Her most romantic and comfortable ‘look’. “You are the soul of the universe, and your name is love”, could be read on the outfit which was teamed with black ‘leggings’, Nike shoes, a patterned bag and XL sunglasses.

After one year of marriage, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are basking in a cloud of love and to prove it, you only need to look at the pictures they share or the details of the love they share. Is, like the one they got tattooed together for Valentine’s Day.

This time it’s a less risky gesture that JLo has used to make her love for the actor clear and if you don’t dare to get ‘tattoos’ with your partner, this one is perfect for you. AndYesT-shirts by asos This is the option you’re looking for to mimic the ‘celeb’ idea: you’ll be wearing an outfit with a very subtle message and you can even wear it to match the other person.

asos t-shirt with message asos t-shirt with message