Jennifer Lopez Says Exhaustion-Triggered Panic Attack Left Her ‘Feeling Physically Paralyzed’

Jennifer Lopez is realizing her mental health.

The singer and actress recalled “feeling physically paralyzed” during severe panic attacks she suffered in her late twenties, brought on by exhaustion.

“There was a time in my life when I slept three to five hours a night,” the 52-year-old said in the latest edition of her “On the JLO” newsletter.

“I would be on set all day and in the studio all night and I would be taking trips and shooting videos on the weekends,” she shared. “I was in my late twenties and thought I was invincible. Until the day I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and stress that entailed, coupled with a lack of sleep to recover mentally, caught up with me.”

According to Lopez, she “went from feeling completely normal to thinking about what I should be doing that day and all of a sudden I felt like I couldn’t move.”

“I was completely frozen,” Lopez wrote, adding that she “couldn’t see clearly” and that the symptoms “started to scare me and the fear got worse.”

“Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I hadn’t even heard the term back then,” the mother-of-two admitted.

Lopez said the physical symptoms she experienced made her doubt her sanity. It was then that she sought advice from a medical professional.

“My on-set security picked me up and drove me to the doctor,” she explained. “By the time I arrived I could at least speak again, and I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind. I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He said: ‘No, you’re not crazy. You need sleep…sleep seven to nine hours a night, don’t drink caffeine, and be sure to exercise if you have to do that much work.

Lopez said prioritizing her work caused her to “let go of my own self-care needs completely.” By this point in her life, Lopez had released her debut album “On the 6” and was enjoying a thriving film career that involved her Golden Globe-nominated performance in “Selena,” while juggling her first marriage to Ojani Noa. Their union lasted from 1997 to 1998.

“I realized how serious the consequences could be if I ignored what my body and mind needed to be healthy – and that’s when my journey to wellness began,” said Lopez said.

Today, Lopez is determined “to live a very healthy and balanced life.”

As for getting adequate rest over the years regardless of her schedule, Lopez said it paid off in many ways.

“Sometimes I wake up and say, ‘Wow! I just lost 10 years off my face!’” she said.