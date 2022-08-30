Jennifer Lopez Says Love Inspires Her: “It Never Gets Old”

Jennifer Lopez is open about her experiences with love and relationships. Although she’s had relationship issues, J.Lo says she continues to be inspired by love. Here’s what the singer once said about love that never gets old.

Jennifer Lopez says she had to learn to be alone

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lopez talks about learning to love yourself. She says it’s important to take care of yourself so you can take care of others.

She also says that after many years, she realized that she had to be fine on her own before she could have a healthy relationship. “I feel like right now, I’m fine no matter what,” Lopez says.

During a Q&A session with fans for the Ask Anything chat, Lopez says she enjoys spending time with others, but also enjoys being alone. She cherishes the time to engage in self-care. “Even though I like to dance and go out and am an energetic person, I really like being at home,” Lopez says.

As Lopez has a busy schedule, she relishes her downtime. “I like to stay at home. I work a lot,” says Lopez. “I’m surrounded by a lot of people all the time. And being home with babies running around and doing nothing is something I really enjoy doing. Lopez says she doesn’t have much time for herself. Whenever she can spend time alone, she is grateful.

Jennifer Lopez is inspired by love

Lopez says she’s inspired by a lot of things. However, the one thing that inspires her the most is love. “What inspires me more than anything is love,” Lopez said during her Ask Anything chat. “That’s probably why it’s the title of my album. It is the most fascinating subject in the world. It never gets old. And I still feel like I’m learning.

Although love fuels Lopez, she says she has to be careful because she’s a romantic. She says that when she was dating Alex Rodriguez, she had to remind herself to slow down because the rush is what got her married so many times.

Lopez says she had to remember there was no rush to get married. “When we first got engaged, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re getting married in a few months!’ Your old thought comes right back and that hopeless romantic who got me married three times came rushing back.

Lopez didn’t think it made sense to rush because she and Rodriguez had the rest of their lives to get married. J.Lo and A-rod ended their engagement in early 2021.

Our point of view

It’s great that Lopez still believes in love and marriage even after three divorces and a broken engagement. Although she says she’s aware of her tendency to go too fast, she moved pretty fast with Ben Affleck the second time around. They were engaged before, so they had time to get to know each other, but people change. Let’s hope this relationship works out and Lopez finds her happily ever after.

