Jennifer Lopez says she suffered a terrible anxiety attack

At 52, everything is going well for Jennifer Lopez. While the documentary “Halftime”, devoted to her life and career, was released on Netflix on June 14, the star recently returned to the overwork and anxiety attack she suffered when she was younger. An episode that she took very seriously.

The journey of an international star is not easy. This is what Jennifer Lopez recently confided on her On the JLO site, revealing that she had a terrible anxiety attack in the 1990s due to an overloaded schedule. The singer with 80 million albums sold returned in the newsletter she shares with her fans, spotted by People magazine, on this period when she only slept 3 to 5 hours a night, explaining that she went on film sets the day, studio recordings at night and clips at weekends. “I was in my late twenties and thought I was invincible,” notes the star.

A rhythm that nevertheless put her body to the test, as she recalled. “Until the day when (…) all the work and the stress that it entailed, coupled with a lack of sleep to recover mentally, caught up with me”.

A healthy panic attack

By dint of pulling the rope, the star then confided to having been the victim at that time of a panic attack. Returning to what she felt at that time – paralysis, blurred vision, and a feeling of “going crazy” – she explains that she was taken by her security guard to the doctor. “By the time I arrived I could at least speak again and I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind,” the artist explains, recalling his practitioner’s advice.

If the latter reassured her about her mental state, he indeed strongly (and logically) recommended that she take care of her and her sleep. “You need sleep… Sleep 7 to 9 hours a night, don’t drink caffeine and make sure you exercise if you work that hard,” his doctor told him. An alert and advice that she took very seriously. “Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion,” J.Lo noted before adding that she had “realized how severe the consequences could be if I ignored what my body and my mind needed to be healthy”.

Since this episode, the star has made it a point of honor to take care of her sleep. She even made it her beauty secret, as she confided last April on her site: “My biggest beauty secret is getting enough sleep. Seven to nine hours of sleep per night is not a luxury, for me it is a necessity,” shared the star, far from turning 52. Some silver lining.