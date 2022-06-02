Jennifer Lopez seduces with a black bikini and is ready for summer

Jennifer Lopez is ready for the summer. The singer, dancer and actress with Latin roots but born in New York, showed off her great body on her Instagram account by putting on a simple black bikini and caused hundreds of comments on that popular social network in which she has more than 210 million views. followers.

“Summer mode: activated. (Summer mode: activated) ”, was the text that the artist wrote when sharing two images and a video in which she turns around to show off her entire figure. There she can also see the cute dog that accompanies her at the edge of the pool surrounded by beautiful green trees.

To complement this summer outfit, the singer wore black sunglasses, a gown of the same color with butterfly prints, and beige heels. This publication of the partner of Ben Aflleck has so far more than 3 million likes on Instagram.

Before this publication, JLO had published another series of photographs next to that pool in which she posed in a swimsuit, leaving a message about Memorial Day: “#HappyMemorialDay! Please join me today in honoring all the service women and men who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #MemorialDay,” she wrote.

In these images, the singer wore a red, blue and white print dress, as well as heels and two different models of sunglasses. Likewise, in the last photo it can be seen that on a seat he has other sunglasses. This post got over 800,000 likes.

Very much in the vein of summer, days before she also wore what appears to be a light dress while enjoying a barbecue. “BBQ-Chic Happy sunday everybody”, was the message with which he accompanied that image in which he appears smiling broadly and with sunglasses in his hands.

